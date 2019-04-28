(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s first-quarter profit unexpectedly rose as interest income made up for declines in wealth, investment banking and brokerage fees.

Net income climbed 9 percent to S$1.65 billion ($1.2 billion) in the three months ended March 31, from S$1.51 billion a year ago, the Singapore-based bank said Monday. That compared with the S$1.48 billion average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The increase in lending income stems from rising domestic interest rates, which analysts expect will also benefit smaller rivals United Overseas Bank Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. when they report results in coming days.

The boost from rising rates may start to fade later this year following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish tilt, leaving Singapore banks more reliant on fee income.

DBS’s weak results in wealth management contrast with solid performances by Swiss private banking titans UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. The lender reported a 5 percent drop in fees from servicing the rich, to S$315 million.

