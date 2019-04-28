9m ago
DBS First-Quarter Profit Beats Estimates as Lending Income Rises
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s first-quarter profit unexpectedly rose as interest income made up for declines in wealth, investment banking and brokerage fees.
- Net income climbed 9 percent to S$1.65 billion ($1.2 billion) in the three months ended March 31, from S$1.51 billion a year ago, the Singapore-based bank said Monday. That compared with the S$1.48 billion average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- The increase in lending income stems from rising domestic interest rates, which analysts expect will also benefit smaller rivals United Overseas Bank Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. when they report results in coming days.
- The boost from rising rates may start to fade later this year following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish tilt, leaving Singapore banks more reliant on fee income.
- DBS’s weak results in wealth management contrast with solid performances by Swiss private banking titans UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. The lender reported a 5 percent drop in fees from servicing the rich, to S$315 million.
