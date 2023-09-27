(Bloomberg) -- Veteran banker Sandeep Chopra, has resigned as a managing director at DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s India unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chopra was part of institutional banking group where Rajat Verma joined as managing director and country head in June.

Chopra is on gardening leave and is exploring other career opportunities, said the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Chopra resigned from the post a few weeks ago, the people said.

When contacted, the Singapore-based lender’s India spokesperson declined to comment.

Chopra joined DBS in October 2016, after serving for nearly seven years at RBS as head global network banking, according to his Linkedin profile. Prior to that, he had worked in two global lenders - ABN Amro and ANZ Grindlays Bank.

DBS, which converted its India operations to a wholly owned subsidiary in 2019, has been steadily growing in the country. DBS took over Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. in 2020 in a rare regulator-backed rescue by a foreign lender, and has been working on integrating the bank into its fold.

