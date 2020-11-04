(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. reported a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter profit as it flagged an improvement in business momentum even as the pandemic led to more provisions.

Net income fell 20% to S$1.3 billion ($957 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from S$1.63 billion a year earlier, the Singapore-based bank said Thursday. That beat the S$1.12 billion average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

DBS is the second of Singapore’s three big lenders to post results, with United Overseas Bank Ltd. beating estimates on cost cutting. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. is expected to report lower profit later Thursday.

While DBS’s allowances for credit losses more than doubled from a year earlier, they were smaller than the previous quarter. The bank stuck with its plans to allocate between S$3 billion and S$5 billion in provisions for the two years ending 2021, saying it expects more bad debts to come when government relief programs expire.

Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said “business momentum improved,” with wealth management and a pickup in credit card spending among the bright spots.

Like UOB, DBS reported lower net interest income, underscoring the impact of the coronavirus on core lending business.

