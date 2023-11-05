(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. profit surpassed analyst estimates in the third-quarter, propelled by strong margin growth in commercial lending.

Net income climbed 18% to S$2.63 billion ($1.94 billion) in the three months ending Sept. 30, Singapore’s biggest lender said in a statement Monday. That compares with the S$2.54 billion average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

Banks like DBS have reaped revenue benefit from higher global interest rates, though they may now face headwinds from a cloudier economic outlook. In Singapore, the central bank has kept monetary policy settings unchanged for a second straight meeting, as growth concerns linger.

DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said higher-for-longer interest rates will be a net benefit to earnings as the lender enters the coming year. Fee income momentum is expected to be sustained by wealth management and cards in 2024, while net interest income could be around this year’s level, according to Gupta.

Digital Banking Disruptions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore last week banned DBS from acquiring new business ventures and reducing local branch and ATM networks for six months after a spate of digital banking service outages. DBS will hold senior management accountable, and that will be reflected in their compensation, Chairman Peter Seah said.

The actions followed repeated and prolonged disruptions of DBS’ digital banking services this year, including just last month. CEO Gupta has apologized to customers and said the bank is addressing the issues “with utmost priority.”

--With assistance from Adam Haigh.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.