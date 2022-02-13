(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender, posted a rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher loan growth and increased fee income.

Net income climbed to S$1.39 billion ($1.03 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from S$1.01 billion a year earlier, Singapore-based DBS said Monday. That compares with the S$1.36 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The result caps a year that’s seen DBS turn around its profit margin from a year ago when the global pandemic hit commercial banks. The lender’s also managed to secure high profile deals, including the purchase of Citigroup Inc.’s consumer banking assets in Taiwan.

DBS is on a better footing to benefit from imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes compared with the previous hike cycle, said Andrea Choong at CGS-CIMB Securities Singapore in a recent note. The bank’s more robust liquidity position also provides headroom for stronger loan growth without a pressing need to compete for funding, keeping funding costs low, she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.