DBS Says Customers May Face Delays in Mobile Banking Acesss

(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s customers may face slight delays in accessing their mobile banking accounts due to “higher-than-normal concurrent logins,” the bank said in a Facebook post Friday.

The high traffic into DBS/POSB digibank Mobile is due to a large number of customers concurrently logging into the app to check their balances at the start of the month, Singapore’s largest lender said.

Read more: Singapore Directs DBS to Halt Acquisitions on Outage Fallout

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.