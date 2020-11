(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. will take over India’s Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. in a deal orchestrated by the nation’s central bank, the first time authorities have turned to a foreign lender to bail out a struggling local rival.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas tumbled after the Reserve Bank of India said its stock and debentures would be delisted and ordered a 30-day moratorium as part of the proposal to stem a steady decline of depositors and a rise in bad loans. Singapore-based DBS’s Indian unit will pump in 25 billion rupees ($336 million) in fresh capital, the central bank said in a statement Tuesday.

The move is the latest effort by Indian authorities to shore up a financial industry that’s suffered a series of shocks since the outbreak of a shadow banking crisis in 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is counting on the nation’s banks to help end an unprecedented recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Resolution of this nature will go a long way in inspiring confidence in the financial sector,” said Ajay Mahajan, chief executive officer at CARE Ratings. “RBI is making sure that the suitor is right by merging with a strong and well-capitalized bank.”

The proposed amalgamation will provide stability to Lakshmi Vilas’ depositors, customers and employees following a time of uncertainty, DBS said in a statement. The acquisition fits with DBS CEO Piyush Gupta’s long-standing ambitions to grow in a large emerging market, giving it a lender with more than 500 branches. Still, it faces a challenge to turn around the loss-making bank.

“We aren’t particularly optimistic on the ability of any foreign players to do well in India but this may be the ‘bitesized’ approach for DBS to push the agenda harder,” said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Kevin Kwek. “If we were to look for positives, this merger could facilitate a more meaningful push into both retail and SME customers.”

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas fell 20%, the daily limit, in Mumbai on Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of 4.2 billion rupees. DBS rose 0.2% in Singapore.

India’s banking system has been roiled in recent years by incidents including the collapse of systemically important Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., the forced bankruptcy of mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp. and the seizure of Yes Bank Ltd.

New Avenues

The RBI’s decision signals a greater acceptance of some foreign banks and is a first-of-its-kind experiment for the nation, Ashvin Parekh, managing partner of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services LLP, said in a BloombergQuint interview. “It does open up a completely new set of avenues for the government and for the regulator.”

The move may also offer hope for other banks in Asia to gain a foothold in India. Japanese lenders including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. have expressed interest in expanding in the nation.

The central bank said the process of amalgamation with DBS India Ltd. will be completed in 30 days. The freeze, which included the appointment of an administrator, was taken after Lakshmi Vilas underwent a steady decline, it said in a statement.

The lender has had numerous setbacks in the recent past, including the ouster of its CEO by stakeholders. Lakshmi Vilas had been working to accelerate a proposed merger with private equity fund Aion Capital-backed Clix Capital Ltd., founder K.R. Pradeep said in September.

Last year, the bank had planned to merge with shadow lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., only for the regulator to veto the move in October 2019. The RBI had placed Lakshmi Vilas under the restrictive Prompt Corrective Action framework in September of that year, months after the breach of key thresholds.

The deal with DBS comes months after the collapse of Yes Bank, India’s largest bank failure, prompted a rescue from a consortium led by the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India. Yes Bank lost more than $6 billion in market value from early 2019 until the bailout in March.

Earlier this month, a fraud-hit cooperative bank invited bids from investors to take over management control. Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd. said bidders could apply to convert it into a small finance bank after restarting operations.

