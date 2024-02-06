(Bloomberg) -- Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is alleging that customers of bankrupt subsidiary Genesis Global Holdco LLC are slated to get an impermissible windfall under the crypto lender’s proposed debt-repayment plan.

DCG said in a Monday court filing opposing the plan that although it supports Genesis creditors being fully repaid, the proposal favors “a small controlling group of creditors” over others and strips DCG of economic and governance rights.

The filing represents the latest development in a dispute between DCG, major creditors and Genesis, which is being run independently while in Chapter 11. DCG last year was unable to rally enough support for a previous proposal it said would have fully repaid hundreds of thousands of customers who invested money through Genesis and Gemini Trust Co.’s joint Earn program.

Genesis bankruptcy lawyers didn’t immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment. The crypto lender settled a US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit last week and is scheduled to seek bankruptcy court approval for its debt-repayment plan at a Feb. 14 hearing in New York.

DCG is targeting a unique aspect of Genesis’ plan meant to capitalize on crypto’s rally over the past year. Genesis filed Chapter 11 in January 2023, following several other large crypto firms into bankruptcy.

Genesis and key creditor groups want to value tokens like Bitcoin and Etherum at more-current pricing in order to reflect the digital assets’ increased value during the Chapter 11 process. Doing so would distinguish Genesis from other failed crypto firms, which have said Chapter 11 rules require firms to value assets at levels when initial filings are made.

Last week, the judge overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX said bankruptcy law requires claims to be valued at the time of the bankruptcy, rejecting dozens of customer requests to use current pricing to value their holdings on the platform.

“The same is true here,” DCG said in Monday’s filing, “and the debtors are left unable to explain why this court would have the authority under the bankruptcy code to rule differently.”

The case is Genesis Global Holdco, LLC, 23-10063, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

