(Bloomberg) -- DCP Capital is considering selling its controlling stake in MFS Technology (S) Pte, a Singapore-based flexible printed circuit maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is working with advisers to gauge interest from financial investors and other companies in the industry, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. DCP could seek a valuation for the entire company of about $700 million to $800 million in a deal for the stake, they said.

Deliberations are preliminary and the owner could decide against a sale, the people said. A representative for DCP Capital declined to comment, while MFS Technology didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on a public holiday in Singapore.

Founded in 1988, MFS Technology manufactures flexible printed circuit board units for automotive, industrial, medical and data storage use, according to its website. In addition to its Singapore headquarters, the firm has manufacturing operations in Malaysia and China and offices in Europe and North America.

DCP Capital acquired a controlling stake in MFS Technology from Navis Capital Partners and Novo Tellus Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount in 2018, with BDA Partners advising the sellers.

