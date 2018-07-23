(Bloomberg) -- De Beers, the world’s biggest diamond producer, said it has begun transporting 200 elephants from South Africa in an effort to boost Mozambique’s herds after they were depleted amid 15 years of civil war.

Peace Parks Foundation will partner De Beers and ensure the elephants’ social groups aren’t disturbed, the unit of Anglo American Plc said in an emailed statement on Monday. The first 60 of the world’s biggest land mammals will go to the Zinave National Park in central Mozambique and De Beers will provide funding to help counter poaching, the diamond company said.

