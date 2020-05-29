De Blasio Expects NYC Will Begin Reopening in Next Two Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is confident his city will begin reopening within the next two weeks.

“The city and the MTA have to figure out a way not just to keep the subways clean, but how to impose limits on social distancing,” de Blasio said Friday at a briefing.

The mayor also said he’s confident the state will give the city expanded borrowing power in June, after revenue losses from the coronavirus.

