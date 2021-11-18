(Bloomberg) -- Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recommended free year-round schooling for New York students in an interview Thursday that hinted at his potential plans to run for governor.

“This would be a first-in-the-nation approach,” de Blasio said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

De Blasio said his plan will help working families across the state, but he declined to say whether that meant he will be running for governor when his second term as mayor expires at the end of the year. He said he will be in public service “no matter what.”

The plan was not issued in his official capacity as mayor, but rather on a website paid for by a recently-formed committee called “New Yorkers for a Fair Future.” The committee will allow de Blasio to start fundraising for public, statewide office.

The public education proposal calls for free 3-K and pre-K for all New York state children, universal extended-day programming for elementary, middle and high school students, and summer learning for all students. De Blasio estimated the annual cost to this program would be $5.4 billion and could be paid for by increasing the state’s income tax on wealthy New Yorkers.

“New York has 118 billionaires,” he said on his website. “We will increase the state’s income tax for everyone making over a million dollars and new brackets for the highest earners to make sure those who can afford it most give all New York’s children and families a shot at success while reducing the outrageous levels of inequality in our state.”

(Corrects reference to wrong day of the week in first paragraph.)

