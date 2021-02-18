1h ago
De Blasio Says He Believes Cuomo Threatened N.Y. Lawmaker
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he believes “100%” that Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened a state lawmaker for criticizing his administration’s handling of nursing-home deaths during the pandemic.
Assemblyman Ron Kim claims Cuomo called him, yelled at him and threatened to “destroy him.” A spokesman for Cuomo says the lawmaker is lying.
De Blasio, speaking Thursday on MSNBC, said such “bullying” behavior is typical of the governor and he has seen it for himself.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.