De Blasio Says He’s Come to Agreement With Unions on Schools

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he reached agreement with the teachers’ unions to delay the start of the school year.

The opening will be Sept. 21 instead of Sept. 10, de Blasio said Tuesday at a press conference.

The teachers union had said they would consider striking if health and safety measures were not in place.

