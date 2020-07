De Blasio Says NYC Is on Track to Enter Phase 4 on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- New York City is on track to enter the fourth and final phase of reopening on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday at a press briefing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he would announce today whether New York City is approved for Phase 4. Even if it is approved, no additional indoor businesses will be allowed, the governor said.

