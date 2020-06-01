(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said police vehicles shouldn’t have driven into a crowd of protesters and an officer who drew his gun should have his badge taken away.

The mayor said the majority of weekend protests across the most populous U.S. city were peaceful, and most officers handled crowds with restraint and respect. Some late-evening protests were not peaceful or acceptable, and there was some looting in lower Manhattan, the mayor said.

It is “not acceptable ever” to drive a police vehicle into a crowd, and the matter is under investigation, de Blasio said Monday at a press briefing. Over the weekend, de Blasio had said the police who drove into the crowds were wrong, but that the protesters had created conditions for the incident.

De Blasio said the police discipline process must be sped up. Officers “who hold racism in their heart” don’t belong in the NYPD, the mayor said.

De Blasio also said his 25-year-old daughter was arrested during a protest and told him she was acting in a peaceful manor. “I admire that she was out there trying to change something that she thought was unjust,” he said.

