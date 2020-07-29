(Bloomberg) -- The New York Police Department’s use of an unmarked van to arrest a protester on Tuesday has drawn criticism, as bystander videos have gone viral. Such tactics have been seen in Portland, Oregon, where President Donald Trump’s administration claims agents have been deployed to help ease unrest and protect federal buildings. One video posted on social media has been viewed more than 8 million times.

The arrest was “troubling and the kind of thing we don’t want to see happening in this city,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a Wednesday news briefing. The statement came minutes after he criticized the Trump Administration for being involved in “a systematic attack on democracy,” using unmarked vehicles and personnel to make arrests in Portland, Oregon.

“I don’t like it and I don’t think it was a good decision,” de Blasio said. “I think it’s going to be upsetting to folks.”

The NYPD defended the incident, saying in a statement posted to Twitter that its Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to locate wanted suspects, adding the person in question was wanted for damaging police cameras and that people threw rocks and bottles at arresting officers.

De Blasio defended his police reform efforts, saying the arrest didn’t represent the changes the department has instituted to improve its relationships in minority neighborhoods, with reducing officers’ aggressiveness in making arrests and using unpopular stop-and-frisk tactics that disproportionately affected Black and Latino men. “It takes a lot of work to make change,” de Blasio said. “For 20 years the NYPD was told to be aggressive and punitive.”

Chief executives from four of the biggest U.S. technology companies will face a moment of reckoning Wednesday in an extraordinary joint appearance before Congress. The House antitrust subcommittee will hear testimony livestreamed from Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook as part of its yearlong inquiry into technology industry competition. The companies have faced pressure from investors, lawmakers consumers to increase their diversity and tackle racism and discrimination in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Read more here: What to Watch When Tech CEOs Go Before Congress: Viewers’ Guide

On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr testified before a committee in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, defending the federal response to protests. Democrats alleged that the Justice Department has misused federal force against demonstrators. Barr pushed back against Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s assertion that he’s working to back Trump’s “law-and-order” re-election campaign theme, saying that “every member of this committee -- regardless of your political views or your feelings about the Trump administration -- should condemn violence against federal officers and destruction of federal property.”

Read our story here: Barr Confronts Democrats Who Say That He Gives In to Trump

The Trump administration and the Oregon governor’s office are in talks about pulling federal agents out of Portland if the state beefs up enforcement, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing an unidentified White House official. Talks are said to be at an early stage and no agreement has been reached. Just a day earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Homeland Security Department had been weighing whether to send more agents there.

Key Developments:

NYPD’s Use of Unmarked Van in Arrest Draws Parallels to Portland

Where George Floyd Was Killed: Solemn by Day, Violent by Night

Is Any Protest a Threat to Public Safety? Yes, Said This Small Town.

Ex-Fed Economist Says Her Profession Is Racist, Sexist, Elitist

Bezos, Zuckerberg and Musk Have Made $115 Billion This Year

More From Bloomberg QuickTake:

Seattle protests:

Barr testimony:

and here:

Biden on racial inequities:

Black Lives Matter in Australia:

A shooting in Texas:

Mourners pay respects to civil-rights activist John Lewis:

Police on guard in Portland:

(Updates with comments from Mayor Bill de Blasio beginning in second paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.