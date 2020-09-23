(Bloomberg) -- New York City will expand weeklong furloughs to another 9,000 employees to save $21 million, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

All managerial and non-represented employees must take five furlough days from Oct. 1 through March. De Blasio had issued a similar order earlier this month covering about 500 employees of the mayor’s office for savings of $1 million.

The city faces a $9 billion shortfall in revenue through June 2021. The mayor has warned of as many as 22,000 layoffs in the absence of federal financial aid or approval from the state for long-term borrowing.

“I know this is difficult news for the dedicated public servants of our city,” de Blasio said. “But we are forced to make these difficult decisions as we face a massive budget shortfall with no help in sight.”

