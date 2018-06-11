Robert De Niro on Trump: I apologize for 'this idiot' taking us into to the dump

Robert De Niro says more business leaders need to stand up to Donald Trump.

“Some have,” De Niro told BNN Bloomberg on Monday when asked about the importance of leaders standing up to the U.S. President. “[Disney CEO] Robert Iger, when that thing happened with Roseanne Barr, he shut that down right away as he should have.”

“You can’t let a fool like this get away with this for too long, because it gets infectious, it becomes normal and you have to always speak up. This is not normal.”

The two-time Academy Award-winner was in Toronto Monday to promote Nobu Residences, his restaurant, hotel and condo project in conjunction with top chef Nobu Matsuhisha.

The actor also apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Group of Seven on behalf of Americans for Trump’s about-face after the G7 summit concluded in Charlevoix, Que. Trump disavowed a joint G7 statement and called Trudeau “dishonest” on Twitter shortly after leaving the meeting, adding that the U.S. will look at automobile tariffs on Canada.

“I want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behaviour of my president," De Niro said at the Toronto groundbreaking ceremony earlier on Monday. "It’s a disgrace. And I apologize to Justin Trudeau and the other people of the G7. It’s disgusting.”

De Niro was much more candid at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, earning a standing ovation for expletives aimed at the U.S. president.

He told BNN Bloomberg Monday that the language being used by Trump and his aides is “infuriating.”

“Peter Navarro [said] something about ‘burn in hell.’ How dare he say that? Larry Kudlow looked like he was drunk yesterday morning on CNN, saying that Trudeau stabbed Trump in the back,” De Niro said.

“What kind of language is that for political diplomacy? How dare you say that stupid stuff? It’s infuriating.”

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018