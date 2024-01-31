(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador dismissed as “slander” a report from ProPublica that said US drug-enforcement agents have evidence his first presidential campaign in Mexico was partly financed by money from drug cartels.

Lopez Obrador said the article presented “no proof,” adding that US media has been overly influenced by government sources, including the Drug Enforcement Administration. AMLO, as the president is known, boasted he had curtailed DEA operations in the country since taking office.

“They entered the country and did what they wanted, whatever they wanted. So that doesn’t happen anymore and that makes them upset,” he said during his daily media conference when asked about the report. “Let’s see the proof. Where is the evidence? Vile slanderers.”

About $2 million from a drug cartel were likely funneled into Lopez Obrador’s 2006 run, the investigative news outlet said in the report published Tuesday night, citing more than a dozen interviews with US and Mexican officials, as well as government documents it had access to. The US investigation didn’t establish whether AMLO was aware of the donations, according to the report.

German outlet DW News and think-tank InSight Crime published similar investigations on Tuesday.

The US Justice Department declined to comment on details of the investigation when contacted by ProPublica. A spokesperson for the department told the news outlet that it respects Mexico’s sovereignty and is committed to working closely with Mexican partners to combat drug cartels.

ProPublica’s report comes as Mexico’s presidential campaign heats up before a June 2 vote. Lopez Obrador, who was elected in 2018 after two failed attempts in 2006 and 2012, remains broadly popular at the end of his mandate, with good chances that his party’s candidate, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, will be elected as his successor.

Narco violence has been growing under AMLO’s watch and remains one of his weakest spots, with more than 60% of Mexicans disapproving of his security policies, according to a recent survey published by El Financiero newspaper. Overall, the Mexican president is approved by 55% of the population, according to the same poll.

AMLO, whose popularity is partly based on social programs that were created or expanded during his administration, has said his goal is to reduce inequality that he considers to be the source of criminality. He has adopted the slogan “hugs, not bullets” to describe his approach to dealing with drug cartels.

“AMLO is skillful in navigating such events,” analysts Rodolfo Ramos and Juan Ponce from Bradesco BBI wrote in a research report, referring to the ProPublica report, which they consider “unlikely to derail his popularity ahead of elections.”

--With assistance from Michael O'Boyle.

(Adds response from President Lopez Obrador in first three paragraphs.)

