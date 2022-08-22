(Bloomberg) -- Raila Odinga, who narrowly lost Aug. 9 presidential elections, filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the outcome after alleging that the process had been marred by rigging and counting irregularities.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati last week declared William Ruto president-elect, after announcing that he obtained 50.5% of the valid votes cast in the Aug. 9 vote, compared with 48.9% for Odinga.

Under Kenya’s constitution, the Supreme Court must make a ruling within 14 days of the filing of the petition. If it nullifies the vote, as it did in 2017, fresh elections must be held within 60 days. If the results are upheld, Ruto will be sworn-in on a Tuesday, a week after the ruling.

