(Bloomberg) -- African swine fever has been detected in two villages south of the Philippines’ main Luzon island, indicating that the highly contagious pig disease is spreading.

The areas in Cavite province have been quarantined after laboratory results confirmed the disease led to the death of more than 20 pigs, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla told reporters. All swine growers in the province will be required to submit to tests before they can transport pigs to other areas, he said in Manila.

The Agriculture Department on Oct. 9 said about 12,000 pigs have been tested positive of the contagious disease. The Southeast nation confirmed in early September that swine fever caused the death of hundreds of pigs in areas north of Luzon island. The virus isn’t known to harm humans.

Swine Fever Seen to Cut Philippines’ Ham Sales by $780 Million

