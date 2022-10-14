(Bloomberg) -- Tear gas fired by the police led to the deaths of 132 people at a soccer match in Indonesia, according to the findings of a government-led investigation.

Footage from CCTV cameras around the East Java stadium confirmed that most of the victims were injured or killed in an ensuing stampede after the police shot the gas into the crowd, said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD in a press briefing on Friday.

“The way the victims fell was more terrifying than what has been reported on TV and social media,” he said, describing how a few of the spectators were crushed to death while trying to resuscitate other people or looking for their friends.

Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo pledged to take steps to regain public trust in a separate speech on Friday.

FIFA prohibits the firing of tear gas in a sports arena, but the police said they had to use it for the safety of their officers and spectators. The tragedy reignited public backlash and calls for reform of the police force, which has long been criticized for its brutality and corruption. In the aftermath, President Joko Widodo ordered a thorough audit on all soccer stadiums, while several law enforcement officers have been fired.

The 124-page investigation report has been submitted to Jokowi, said Mahfud MD. The coordinating ministry also urged the police to push ahead with ongoing criminal probes into parties including the national football association and the force itself.

