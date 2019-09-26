(Bloomberg) -- China’s pig herd has halved to 200 million head over the past year because of a deadly swine disease that may depress pork supplies for years, a Rabobank analyst said.

The emergence of African swine fever in China in August 2018, and the subsequent deaths and culling of pigs, have wiped out 25% the country’s pork production, or about 13 million metric tons, which is “unprecedented,” said Pan Chenjun, Rabobank’s Hong Kong-based senior animal proteins analyst, in an emailed statement Friday.

“This has resulted in a serious shortage in animal protein, with the market shrinking by 8 million tons -- even with the considerable increase in imports this year,” she said.

Chinese consumers are switching from pork to other proteins, including beef, not only due to the 50-to-80% increase in the price of pork, but also on concerns surrounding its quality and safety, Pan said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jason Gale in Melbourne at j.gale@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael Patterson at mpatterson10@bloomberg.net, Anna Kitanaka

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.