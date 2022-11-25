(Bloomberg) -- A fire that killed at least 10 people in the Chinese city of Urumqi spurred fresh anger on social media over the country’s stringent Covid Zero policy, with online posts questioning whether prolonged lockdowns delayed rescue efforts.

The fire, which broke out in a high-rise building on Thursday evening, took nearly three hours to extinguish and spread to several floors, according to Xinhua News Agency. The report said the residential community, Jixiangyuan, was designated as a low-risk area for Covid-19 and people were allowed to leave their homes.

But many on social media questioned that narrative. Videos circulating online show fire trucks struggling to get close to the building and spraying water at the flames from a distance. One clip depicted people removing barriers on the ground.

Others said long-idle vehicles parked near the building because of the lockdowns might have blocked access. Bloomberg wasn’t immediately able to verify the posts.

Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, has been under lockdown since Aug. 10, though the city reported only 977 cases on Friday, almost all of them asymptomatic. The local government is trying to contain Covid-19 in a jittery China, where the virus has spread rapidly in recent days, prompting fresh restrictions.

China’s Forgotten Covid Zero Lockdown Has Just Hit 100 Days (1)

The public is increasingly pushing back against Covid Zero policies. Social media users posted recordings of residents crying for help from the building in Urumqi, and many questioned which was more dangerous, the virus or fallout from containment measures.

One thread on WeChat read: “The blockade of fire escapes due to Covid lockdowns will bring risks, these are the worst worries of everyone. Today, it finally happened.” Hu Xijin, retired editor-in-chief of Global Times, wrote on his account that lockdowns in Xinjiang “exceeded what local residents could endure.”

China’s Deadly Quarantine Bus Crash Stokes Covid Zero Anger (2)

Earlier this week, a viral social media post called on China’s health authorities to assess the overall costs of the Covid Zero approach. Soon after, censors took it down.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.