(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will meet his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for crucial talks over lunch as the U.K. and European Union seek a way through the Brexit impasse with time running out to reach a deal. While neither side is brimming with optimism, Ireland’s government said an agreement was “not impossible,” though wide gaps remain.

Key Developments:

Johnson and Varadkar to meet at lunchtime in northwestern England

British security minister warns EU citizens about status in U.K.

Irish health minister says deal “not impossible”

Top medical officer says no-deal Brexit could cause deaths

Deal ‘Not Impossible,’ Irish Minister Says (8.45 a.m.)

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson will “check in” on where Brexit talks stand, Ireland’s Health Minister Simon Harris said, adding that getting a deal is “extremely difficult but not impossible.”

Asked in an RTE radio interview if his government trusts Johnson, Harris responded that he is the elected prime minister and “we trust the U.K. political system in that regard.”

Earlier, U.K. Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said there’s still a “good chance” of a deal. The meeting between the two prime ministers “is not to have a social conversation,” he told BBC Radio. “They’re seriously focused on trying to resolve this issue and trying to get a deal.”

Hammond: Election Won’t Solve Impasse (8 a.m.)

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, who was expelled from the Parliamentary Conservative Party for opposing Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy, warned that an election will not solve the impasse over leaving the EU.

“I don’t think an election solves our problem, I would not support an election at the moment,” Hammond told BBC Radio. “A few weeks ago we were being asked to give assurances that we wouldn’t vote against the Government in a vote of no confidence and now we’re being asked to vote to turn the Government out.”

He said both the economy and the reputation of the Conservative Party for fiscal prudence are being put at risk by spending commitments announced by his successor Sajid Javid.

"I do worry about a strategy which is reckless about our economic future in terms of advocating no-deal Brexit and reckless about our public finances in terms of spending money that, frankly, at this point in the Brexit negotiation, we cannot be sure we have available,” Hammond said.

Medical Officer Warns of No-Deal Deaths (7:30 a.m.)

Sally Davies, chief medical officer for England, repeated her warning that there may be deaths caused by shortages of drugs and medical equipment if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

"The health service and everyone has worked very hard to prepare,” she told BBC Radio. “But I say what I’ve said before, that we cannot guarantee that there will not be shortages, not only in medicines but technology and gadgets and things,” she said. “And there may be deaths, we can’t guarantee there won’t.” The lives of patients “are at risk.”

Lewis Warns EU Citizens Over Registration (Earlier)

Security Minister Brandon Lewis warned EU citizens they must apply for settled status or risk being expelled from the U.K., the German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing an interview.

Only a third of Germans in the U.K. have so far applied to be registered and Lewis said "theoretically, yes,” when asked if they could be removed from the country if there’s a no-deal split from the bloc.

