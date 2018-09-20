(Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the terms of Brexit are muddling expectations about the Bank of England’s monetary policy. The yield curve can always be thought of as a weighted average of different outcomes, but at this point, the risks are bigger than usual and more binary than dispersed -- there will either be a Brexit deal or there won’t. Bloomberg Economics’ analysis based on the Overnight Index Swap curve suggests that if a deal is the difference between a 25-basis point rate cut or rate hike in May 2019.

To contact the staff on this story: Dan Hanson (Economist) in London at dhanson41@bloomberg.net;Jamie Murray (Economist) in London at jmurray126@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.