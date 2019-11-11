(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

The question on many people’s minds this Monday is whether that “substantial phase one deal” with China that President Donald Trump announced a month ago today is falling apart. There have certainly been enough conflicting signals coming out of the White House in recent days to make that a legitimate question. But the best answer to that may actually lie in the answers to another question: What happens if there isn’t a deal? So let’s consider that from the U.S. lens. There are consequences, you see.

The first and biggest consequence would be a further escalation in the trade wars. Trump has already put an Oct. 15 tariff increase from 10% to 15% on one tranche of $110 billion in imports from China on hold. But there’s a bigger one looming in the Dec. 15 threat for new 15% import duties on a further $160 billion in goods including consumer favorites like smartphones and toys.

If Trump didn’t go ahead with either of those threats he’d be exposing his own bluff, of course. Plenty of businesses would welcome it. So too would markets. And China. The only people who wouldn’t would be the hawks in his administration. But it would also be a blow to Trump’s longer term credibility in any negotiations with the Chinese.

Of course, if he did go ahead with those tariffs that would leave almost all trade between the U.S. and China subject to new tariffs and the global economy would be preparing for what many economists believe would be a singular shock. U.S. consumers, who in recent months have started to encounter the costs of the trade war, would be suddenly confronting new choices and questions. “Alexa: Why is my new iPhone suddenly more expensive?”

That would in turn likely hit business and consumer confidence going into an election year in which Trump is already facing impeachment and a slowing economy. Though the tariffs would technically begin to be collected before Christmas this year, the way supply chains work means the effect would take months to really filter through, so the second and third quarter of next year could see peak trade-war impact. Anyone for 1% growth — or worse — going into an already acrimonious presidential election?

That may all be too gloomy a take on what would happen. But if deals have consequences, so does failing to close them. And sometimes the latter are the consequences that strangely make even a small deal more likely.

Charting the Trade War

Chinese factories are again threatening to drag down prices around the world as the cost of their goods decline by the most since 2016. While cheaper goods may be a boon to foreign consumers as Christmas nears, the overall effect is a potential spiral of falling prices worldwide as companies everywhere are forced to compete with Chinese rivals to protect profits. That would add further tension to the U.S.-China trade war.

Today’s Must Reads

Forgotten farmers | American cotton farmers are having such a difficult year that even a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China is likely to offer them little comfort.

German recession watch | Germany’s recent glimmer of hope after a year of industrial doldrums risks coming too late to prevent wider weakness from taking hold.

Relocating production | Myanmar expects to attract more investment as manufacturers seeking to relocate production from China to skirt U.S. tariffs encounter capacity constraints in Vietnam.

Greece-China deals | The two nations sign 16 agreements in sectors including energy, agriculture, tourism and ports. China and Greece “are natural partners” for the creation of the one belt, one road initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Brexit’s harsh toll | Britain dodged a recession ahead of the now-postponed Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, but the uncertainty from the U.K.’s plan to leave the European Union continues to take a toll on the economy.

Economic Analysis

Vietnam watch list | Vietnam is closely watching 25 exports ranging from electronics to shoes as part of a campaign to convince the U.S. it is not letting Chinese products sneak through the country to dodge tariffs in the ongoing trade war.

Disinflation threat | The pork-driven surge in China’s consumer price inflation obscures a bigger risk facing the economy — disinflation and threat of deflation.

Coming Up

Nov. 12: Trump speaks on trade at the Economic Club of New York

Nov. 13: India, U.S. to hold bilateral trade talks

Nov. 15: Euro-area, India trade balance

Like Terms of Trade?

Don’t keep it to yourself. Colleagues and friends can sign up here. We also publish Balance of Power, a daily briefing on the latest in global politics.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg All Access for full global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.

How are we doing? We want to hear what you think about this newsletter. Let our trade tsar know.

To contact the author of this story: Shawn Donnan in Washington at sdonnan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net, Craig Stirling

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.