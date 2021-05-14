(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in a key House committee have agreed to put forth a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson said he reached an agreement with the panel’s top Republican, John Katko of New York, on legislation that would create a 10-person panel to conduct the investigation and make recommendations.

Each party’s leadership would have five appointees on the panel, with Democrats appointing the chair and Republicans the vice chair, and subpoenas would require bipartisan support.

Katko is one of the Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting the insurrection that day.

The panel members would not include current government officials or members of Congress.

“There has been a growing consensus that the January 6th attack is of a complexity and national significance that what we need an independent commission to investigate,” Thompson said.

