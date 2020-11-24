(Bloomberg) -- The deal to form a $9 billion car-rental behemoth is expected to be on simmer for months before potentially being slapped with restrictions by Brazil’s competition watchdog.

After shareholders of Localiza Rent a Car SA and Cia de Locacao das Americas, known as Unidas, cleared a takeover proposal earlier this month, it’s now up to local antitrust regulator Cade to approve it -- which is expected to be the longest and toughest part of the takeover.

Bradesco BBI called Cade the main risk to the deal, while Credit Suisse said “substantial” remedies may be required, particularly in the rent-a-car segment. The companies will submit the deal for the watchdog’s analysis by year-end, with Localiza expecting an approval to take place in the second half of 2021, Chief Financial Officer Mauricio Teixeira said in an interview. A ruling within the first six months of next year seems unlikely, especially considering Cade’s track record in similar cases, he said.

The Belo Horizonte-based firm said there’s low visibility on whether Cade will impose restrictions, which could include selling stores in some locations. Before the announcement in September, Localiza had a market value of about 39 billion reais ($7.2 billion), while Unidas was worth 11 billion reais.

“The regulator will obviously assess whether a more consolidated market would be harmful to clients,” Investor Relations Officer Nora Lanari said in the same interview. “But this market has been growing a lot and offers low barriers to the entry of new players.”

Read more: Localiza to Form $9 Billion Car-Rental Giant With Takeover

Localiza’s third-quarter figures beat analyst estimates last month as car-rental demand returned to pre-Covid levels for most segments and sales of the used-car business were boosted by automakers raising prices amid reduced supply.

“The trend remains quite similar in the fourth quarter, with more-stretched prices,” Teixeira said. A normalization is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2021, but prices are likely to stabilize at a higher level, he said.

Subscription Service

The industry has been benefiting from a cultural shift toward renting automobiles rather than owning them, a move that accelerated amid social-distancing measures, according to Lanari. Localiza recently launched a car-rental subscription service through which users can rent a vehicle for a longer period, without having to worry about maintenance costs.

“This kind of service is a market trend and should gain traction in the medium- and long-term,” BB Investimentos analyst Renato Hallgren wrote in a report dated Oct. 29, reiterating a buy rating for the stock.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.