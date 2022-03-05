(Bloomberg) --

A few weeks ago I went online to peruse the local inventory for Hyundai’s Ioniq 5. I lease an older, less exciting Ioniq electric vehicle and ads for the new model had me wondering if maybe it was time to “evolve my journey.” As anybody who has tried to shop online for a car knows, it’s next to impossible to get real price information without going into a dealership. So I was surprised to find that at least one website for a dealer near my home in New Jersey was openly marking up the Ioniq 5s on its lot by $5,000, bringing the price on most to more than $50,000.

It’s the norm at the moment for new cars to sell for more than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). According to Edmunds data, more than four out of five sales go above the MSRP. Still, the brazenness of this “market adjustment” was striking. Normally you have to make small talk with a guy in a polo shirt before you get this kind of bad news.

It made me wonder if new EVs were seeing higher dealer markups than the rest of the market. It turns out they are, though only slightly. In January, according to Edmunds, the average transaction price for battery-only EVs was $62,008, compared to an MSRP of $60,427 — that’s an average markup of 2.6 percent. For all other vehicles, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the average transaction was $45,560, a markup of 1.6 percent over the average MSRP of $44,839. (These numbers don’t include Tesla, which doesn’t sell through dealerships.)

The basic situation is the same for both EVs and other cars: chip shortages and other supply chain disruptions are constraining output. But in the case of EVs, the markups might also be a sign of progress. A survey from Cox Automotive last year found that many potential buyers are not aware that some traditional automakers even offer EV models. More than half of respondents who were considering buying an EV in the next twelve months, for instance, didn’t know that Ford makes them. Now Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is one of the most sought-after EVs on the market, with buyers willing to pay an average of $1,500 over the suggested price.

After years of making models that sat unwanted on dealer lots, the big automakers are turning out hot EVs. “They’re designing with the driver in mind,” says Vanessa Ton, senior manager of research and market intelligence at Cox Automotive and one of the authors of the EV study. “If the winning formula is there — looks, plus range, plus decent pricing — people are going to pull the trigger probably and people are probably going to pay the markup.”

With its average premium at nearly $3,000, my Ioniq 5 dreams are dashed for now. But this represents progress. For better or for worse, electrifying the U.S. car industry will require tapping the consumer impulses of buyers. It’s good to know that better product and increased marketing can stoke demand for zero-emissions vehicles.

