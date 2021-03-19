(Bloomberg) -- Dealers aren’t hanging around to find out whether regulatory exemptions that benefit the Treasuries market will expire or not next week -- they are exiting it en masse.

Treasury holdings at primary dealers fell another $16.1 billion in the week to March 10, extending a record $64.7 billion decline the previous week, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday. Holdings have dropped to their lowest since October 2018, with declines across much of the curve and only seven to eleven year maturities seeing an increase.

A Fed tweak to a rule in April exempted Treasuries and reserve balances at the central bank from lenders’ supplementary leverage ratios, one of a number of coronavirus relief measures. That allowed banks to expand their balance sheets with purchases of U.S. government bonds and increased the attractiveness of Treasuries, in particular over swaps.

With the exemption due to expire March 31, some strategists argued that would result in large rotations out of Treasuries, while others said it would have only a minor impact on the bond market. Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse Group AG has said that the market shouldn’t fear mayhem if the exemption expires simply because the benefits from it were never really that dramatic in the first place.

Treasury Dealers Offload Bonds as Regulatory Deadline Nears

At the press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday, Powell said “we’ll have something to announce on that in coming days,” when asked about the expiry.

