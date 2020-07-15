(Bloomberg) -- Canadian dealmaker and football Hall of Famer David Sidoo was sentenced to 90 days in jail for paying $200,000 to have a surrogate take the SAT college entrance exam for his sons.

“You need to pay a conspicuous price for your conduct to deter others,” U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston told Sidoo on Wednesday by videoconference. “You have let your pride and your enormous wealth overcome all that you said you want to stand for in your works of charity.”

The 61-year-old Vancouver venture capitalist, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, has seen his reputation and career crumble since he was charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal last year. He probably will never work in the industry again, and honors bestowed on him for his athletic achievements and charitable works have been stripped away, his defense said in a court filing seeking leniency.

Friends and former teammates wrote letters to the court calling Sidoo’s crime “out of character.” He has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for scholarships, meals and other aid for underprivileged youth in British Columbia, his lawyers said.

Read More: Vancouver Football Star-Turned-Tycoon Snared in College Scam

The judge said he found “extenuating circumstances” and cited Sidoo’s philanthropy.

“I am impressed by your obvious remorse and your statement that you expect to put this behind you and make up for what you called a mistake, but I would call a crime,” he said.

Under Sidoo’s plea agreement, federal prosecutors recommended the sentence he ended up getting.

(Updates with judge’s remarks and with background on Sidoo)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.