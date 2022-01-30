(Bloomberg) -- Australian dealmakers have shrugged off the traditional summer lull, signing deals ahead of the Australia Day public holiday in the best start to a year since 2017.

Transactions announced through January 26, which conventionally marks the end of the nation’s summer break, totaled $4.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the highest volume since 2017, when $6 billion worth of deals were sealed.

The strong start continues the mergers and acquisitions frenzy that broke annual records in 2021, when Australian companies led the list of Asia’s biggest deals.

“I would really attribute the January activity to the tailwinds that we’re seeing continue from last year,” said Erin Tinker, head of mergers and acquisitions and co-head of general industrials at investment bank Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty. “It’s a combination of the deals that were already being discussed in 2021 continuing to come to fruition in 2022 and now there are newer conversations as well.”

The biggest deal during the period is Glencore Plc unit Viterra’s acquisition of Gavilon Group’s grains business for $1.13 billion plus working capital. Pension fund Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners bought GeelongPort for A$1.2 billion ($841 million) according to a report in the Australian Financial Review, though the terms were not officially disclosed.

Live deals that could add to the volume in coming months include private equity firm Blackstone Inc.’s pursuit of casino business Crown Resorts Ltd. whose $6.5 billion bid has reached advanced due diligence, as well as a rival buyout proposal from European private equity firm CapVest Partners for health-care firm Virtus Health Ltd.

