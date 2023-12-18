(Bloomberg) -- Companies unveiled a flurry of M&A on what’s likely to be the last major day for deal announcements in 2023, ending the year on a high note after months of disappointing volumes.

More than $40 billion of mergers and acquisitions hit the wire on Monday, including preliminary proposals that haven’t been finalized yet, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with below $10 billion on the last Monday before Christmas 2022.

Most of the day’s activity was cross-border, with a couple chunky deals coming from Japanese buyers. Nippon Steel Corp. led the way with a $14 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp., offering a blowout price that’s nearly double an earlier offer from a US rival.

Private equity showed it’s still on the prowl, as Clearlake Capital and Insight Partners confirmed a Bloomberg News report they’re taking data analytics firm Alteryx Inc. private in a $4.4 billion deal. Koch Industries Inc.’s $3.6 billion acquisition of an Iowa fertilizer business from Dutch chemical firm OCI NV — first revealed by Bloomberg — also became official, while IBM Corp. bought $2.3 billion of data integration platforms from Germany’s Software AG.

Elsewhere in Europe, telecom tycoon Xavier Niel made a fresh bid to merge his Italian mobile business with Vodafone Group Plc’s local operations in a deal valuing the UK rival’s unit at more than $11 billion. Two London-listed property groups confirmed a Bloomberg story they’re in talks to create the UK’s No. 4 publicly traded landlord, and Coupang Inc. said it will buy the operations of struggling luxury online retailer Farfetch.

Even businesses that had trouble attracting interest in the past were able to find a buyer. Unilever Plc, which previously ran a failed process in 2021 to sell a portfolio of brands including Q-Tips, said Monday that Boston-based buyout firm Yellow Wood Partners was acquiring the unit. Former New York Yankees all-star Alex Rodriguez is also getting a slice of the pie: his blank-check company inked an indicative agreement to merge with a satellite communications provider.

Still, antitrust regulators dampened dealmakers’ holiday cheer a bit. Adobe Inc. said Monday it will scrap its $20 billion purchase of design software maker Figma Inc. after opposition from UK and European Union competition authorities made it almost impossible to come up with palatable concessions.

