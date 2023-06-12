(Bloomberg) -- A wave of deals to start the week in London — This morning alone we have updates on two acquisitions involving Glencore, as well as further details on Network Holdings, Mike Ashley and more. Meanwhile in Westminster, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a new electoral challenge after Boris Johnson’s surprise resignation. If that wasn’t enough political drama, former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was arrested and released over the weekend in Scotland.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Glencore Plc: The commodities giant made a preliminary and non-binding proposal to buy Teck Resources Ltd.’s steelmaking coal business for cash, the latest twist in the takeover saga for the Canadian miner.

Teck and its controlling shareholder have repeatedly rejected Glencore, which launched a successful lobbying campaign against Teck’s plan to split its business

Glencore said Monday it hasn’t given up on its plans to buy all of Teck

Bunge Ltd.: US agribusiness Bunge is near a deal to acquire Glencore-backed Viterra, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, creating a giant capable of competing with the world’s biggest agricultural players.

Bunge shareholders would hold a significant majority in the deal, which is expected to be announced as early as Monday or Tuesday

Roughly 70% of the payment would be made in Bunge stock, according to one of the people

ACG Acquisition Co Ltd.: The London-listed SPAC said it will buy two mines in Brazil from funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory for an enterprise value of $1 billion.

The deal is supported by $100 million commitments to subscribe for ACG equity from each of Glencore, Stellantis and La Mancha, and $100 million prepayment from VW’s battery subsidiary

Frasers Group Plc: The company founded and majority-owned by Mike Ashley bought a 18.9% stake in AO World Plc for £75 million. Sky News reported over the weekend that Odey Asset Management had unloaded its entire stake in AO World to Frasers, as it attempts to reassure clients and business partners after its founder, Crispin Odey, faced new allegations of sexual assault.

Heathrow Airport: Heathrow reported passenger count growth for May of 25.9%.

The airport currently has more daily flights than ever between the UK and the US. It says one in four passengers flying between the US and Europe in May passed through the west London hub

Network International Holdings Plc: The consortium formed of CVC Advisers and Francisco Partners said they don’t intend to make an offer for the London-listed Middle Eastern credit card processor.

Earlier in the month, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. agreed to buy Network International for about £2.2 billion

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak faces a new electoral challenge after Boris Johnson’s surprise resignation from Parliament triggered at least three by-elections that could highlight softening support for the Conservative Party. That complicates Sunak’s hopes of further narrowing the gap with the opposition Labour Party ahead of a general election due by January 2025. The Tories lost more than a thousand councilors in a set of local elections in May, with the traditional third party, the Liberal Democrats, making large gains in southern England.

Further heightening the UK political drama, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances. She was released later on Sunday without charge but the probe continues, according to the police. Sturgeon said on Twitter she knows “beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

In Case You Missed It

Crispin Odey’s main hedge fund will be run by his co-manager Freddie Neave following a decision by Odey Asset Management to remove its founder who’s facing fresh assault allegations. Restrictions on investor withdrawals from its EU funds are also under discussion as part of emergency measures to contain the fallout, the Financial Times reported Sunday. The company, which has about $4.4 billion of assets under management, could also decide to impose restrictions on other funds if necessary to protect investors, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, UBS Group AG has completed the legal acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG, according to an open letter published by the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

Looking Ahead

The UK’s Office for National Statistics discloses fresh jobs data tomorrow at 7 a.m. that will be closely monitored by the Bank of England as it contemplates how much further to lift interest rates in the coming months.

April’s GDP and industrial reports are also due on Wednesday. Britain’s economy is expected to have expanded 0.2% in April, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, in a solid start to the quarter that could help the country dodge a contraction over spring.

Also watch out for financial updates from online fashion retailer Asos Plc and the UK’s largest grocer Tesco Plc later in the week.

