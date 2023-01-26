(Bloomberg) -- Whether you leave New York from Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal, every time-strapped commuter knows the train is the best spot for happy hour.

That’s particularly relevant now because this will be the first Friday (and Thursday, if that’s your new Friday) that some Long Island Rail Road commuters are switching from Penn to GCT. In their honor we’ve prepared this guide of the best spots to grab a drink at their new and—dare we say?—improved transportation hub.

Convenient Options for the Dashing Commuter

Zaro’s: Turns out it’s not just for bread. This stalwart New York bakery chain has your typical selection of beer, from Budweiser to Stella Artois, at its location just off the main concourse near Vanderbilt Avenue. (A second, smaller shop on the other side of the terminal just has snacks and sodas.) The true selling point is the bag of popcorn you can get with your tallboy.

Frankies: For those nostalgic for the grab-and-go options in the bowels of Penn Station, this may be the closest approximation—minus the ice-filled tub. Located next to track 110 on the lower-level dining concourse, it’s also the closest option to one of the new LIRR entrances, making it ideal for grabbing a beer and a hot dog before making your descent. Just a few tracks farther down, Central Market has additional beverage options, and sandwiches.

Best Selection, Beer

Rite Aid: Yes, Rite Aid. The checkout line can be long, but you’ll find a wide variety of craft beers and old standbys. Note: Just because you can get a case of Coors Light to take on the train, that doesn’t mean you should.

Beer Table: For more upscale varieties than Rite Aid, the main location in the Graybar Passage boasts an array of craft beers, including harder-to-find IPAs and smoked German brews.

But if you’re like some people we know, half a 16-ounce tallboy may cause a fit of giggles, followed by drowsiness. (Pro tip: Always set a phone alarm for your train stop.) Beer Table’s second, more compact location on the other side of the main concourse offers limited choices but doubles as “Coffee Table” for anyone observing Dry January (or Dry Anytime, really). Or try the nearby Juice Press close to track 37.

Best Selection, Cocktails

Central Cellars: When you’ve had a long week, a White Claw from the Zaro’s fridge may not cut it. Central Cellars not only has screw-top wine conveniently located next to stacks of plastic cups, it also boasts the equivalent of a fully stocked minibar right at the cash register. Grab an airplane-sized bottle of your favorite spirit—or a pre-mixed TipTop Negroni—before heading to your track.

The Sit-Down

Grand Central Oyster Bar is your spot for a quick business meeting that communicates “You’re important enough for a sit-down, but not important enough for me to miss my train.” We love the Old Timey New York vibe of this place, and the ample seating means you never have trouble getting in and out for a swift pint (and maybe even some fried calamari and a half-dozen Cape May Salts). To feel like a real boss, be sure to use the back-door saloon entrance in the Shuttle Passage near Vanderbilt Avenue.

With some advance planning, you’ll find the Campbell Bar a more glamorous version of Old New York—it was formerly a Jazz Age financier’s private office—but it’s not easy to get a spot at the bar, or even find the place, for that matter. (The elevator is on the Vanderbilt-side ramp down to the lower-level dining concourse.)

Additional sit-down options include Prova Pizzabar, Cipriani Dolci and Tartinery, but isn’t it time to catch the train?

Just one thing before you go: Behave yourself! It’s fun to have a drink on the train, but it’s not your living room. Keep your shoes on, your feet off the seat and your conversations at a low volume. (How we miss the Metro North quiet car.) While untested by our upstanding staff, we can assure you that Metropolitan Transportation Authority does not abide by “ain’t no laws when you’re drinkin’ claws.”

Cheers, and have your tickets ready!

