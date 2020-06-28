(Bloomberg) -- Graphic video showed a man firing more than dozen shots into a protest Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, killing one person and injuring another at a park where demonstrators gathered against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a Black emergency room technician, was killed in her apartment on March 13, after three police officers opened fire while carrying out a no-knock warrant.

President Donald Trump deleted a tweet in which he shared a video that briefly featured a supporter yelling “White power!” He also tweeted Sunday that “the Vandalism has completely stopped” after he signed an executive order to prosecute people who damage monuments or statues. The president has ramped up criticism of the protests since the death of George Floyd on May 25, comparing the tactics of the Black Lives Matter movement to “terrorism” in an interview published Saturday.

Mississippi legislators could begin voting as early as Sunday to formally remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Both houses voted Saturday by a two-thirds majority to advance a bill to remove the emblem, the last on any state flag. The state’s Republican governor, Tate Reeves, said he would sign it immediately.

Arkansas’s Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, said he would support moving Confederate statues from public areas.

Throngs of protesters are expected in New York City Sunday for the 50th anniversary of the march commemorating the Stonewall uprisings. The traditional parade has been canceled because of Covid-19.

Democratic leaders in Orange County, California, are pushing to drop the name of film legend John Wayne from its airport because of racist comments he made in a 1971 interview, the Los Angeles Times said.

