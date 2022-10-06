(Bloomberg) --

The disappearance and death of a 16-year-old Iranian girl added further fuel to protests that have rocked Iran for almost three weeks.

Nika Shakarami went missing on Sept. 20 after joining demonstrations against the death earlier that month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, her aunt Atash Shakarami told BBC Persian in an Oct. 5 report.

Amini had fallen into a coma while in custody of the so-called morality police and later died, triggering nationwide protests against religious and social restrictions, especially on women, that have swept the country.

The protests have become one of the largest feminist uprisings in the history of the modern Middle East. At least 154 people, including children, have been killed since protests began, Oslo-based Iran Human Rights has reported. Iran’s state TV reported a total 41 dead, including protesters and members of the security forces, on September 24.

Ten days after Shakarami disappeared, her family identified her body at a detention center morgue in Tehran, her aunt said, adding they were only allowed to see her face for a few seconds. Nika’s last message was to a friend saying she was being chased by security forces, she said.

Shakarami’s family transferred her body to her father’s hometown of Khorramabad in the west of Iran, but security forces took it and buried it elsewhere, BBC Persian reported, citing an unidentified source. Bloomberg News was not able to independently verify the accounts.

Hundreds gathered in Khorramabad cemetery to protest her death, the report said. Videos on social media appeared to show demonstrators gathered there chanting “death to the dictator,” though Bloomberg News could not independently verify them.

The Tehran Prosecutor’s Office said Shakarami was thrown from the top of a building during an incident “unrelated to the recent riots,” in comments carried by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

It added that an autopsy showed multiple fractures but no bullet wounds. Eight people have been arrested in connection to her death, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

