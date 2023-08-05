(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from flooding in a city near Beijing climbed to 10 as areas of northern China continue to grapple with the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri, which swept parts of the country.

As many as 18 people are still missing in Baoding in Hebei province about 150 kilometers (93 miles), according to the official WeChat account of the municipal government on Saturday. As of Aug. 1, four fatalities had been reported in the wake of damage caused by the torrential rains.

As many as 627,000 residents were evacuated as a result of the typhoon, which left more than 11,000 homes destroyed or severely damaged, and 79,000 hectares of crops ruined, according to the municipal government. Authorities had issued a red geohazard warning due to the risk of landslide and flows of debris caused by the downpours.

Ni Yuefeng, the Communist Party boss of Hebei province, said “the situation in some areas has been effectively managed,” while warning that all efforts should be made to protect lives and property during the period of high flooding risk, according to the municipal government’s WeChat statement.

Earlier, Ni had sparked angry responses on social media when he called for cities in the province neighboring Beijing to play a role in protecting the capital from flooding by absorbing the storm’s impact.

The National Meteorological Center has issued a low level warning on Typhoon Khanun, which has affected the more southern province of Zhejiang.

