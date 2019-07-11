Death Toll From Ebola in Congo Increases to 1,536, WHO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Confirmed deaths caused by the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 1,536 since the outbreak began in August, the World Health Organization said.

By July 7, a total of 2,418 confirmed and probable cases were reported, the WHO said in its latest report on the outbreak.

“While the number of new cases continues to ease in former hot spots, such as Butembo, Katwa and Mandima health zones, there has been an increase in cases in Beni and a high incidence continues in parts of Mabalako health zone,” according to the report.

