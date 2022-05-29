Death Toll From Flooding in South Africa’s KZN Rises to 459

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government has recorded 459 fatalities due to recent floods in the eastern and coastal KwaZulu-Natal province, Premier Sihle Zikalala told reporters on Sunday.

Last month, the province suffered the worst flooding in almost three decades during a severe storm. The individuals who were affected by the natural disaster are receiving aid from the government and other social partners.

Qatar delivered humanitarian aid on Sunday comprising food, clothing, and medical supplies to support the government-led interventions in KZN.

