Two days after the Category 4 storm struck Florida, there’s no firm death toll, and plenty of confusion. The sheriff of Lee County, where Ian made landfall, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday that “fatalities are in the hundreds,” only to walk back his comments later in the day. President Joe Biden similarly warned of significant loss of life, without specifics.

On Friday, more-precise reports trickled in from across Florida, even as Ian barreled into South Carolina. The Florida Division of Emergency Management listed one confirmed death in Polk County, 12 unconfirmed in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed in Collier County. One man drowned in Volusia County after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, the local sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. The Sarasota County’s Sheriff’s office confirmed two deaths without providing details. Lee County reported 16 deaths.

Such piecemeal, constantly changing information is common in the first few days after any natural disaster, particularly hurricanes. The full toll on human life doesn’t become clear until rescue crews search individual homes and buildings, and families who have lost loved ones report their deaths.

“You can’t really count a death from a disaster unless you’re able to actually identify and find the death,” said Jeff Schlegelmilch, the director for the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s Climate School. “When we’re talking about the search and rescue that’s occurring right now and will be occurring over the next several days -- possibly even weeks -- it’s also simultaneously a recovery operation.”

And hurricanes by their nature can kill people days after landfall. The remains of Hurricane Ida last year killed more than 50 people in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York three days after the storm roared ashore in Louisiana. More casualties could emerge with parts of Florida facing the prospect of being without power for more than a month.

“Hurricane Ian death toll” was the second-most popular Google search trend of the day on Friday morning related to queries about the storm.

But the complicated process of determining deaths from hurricanes means that early reports often fall significantly short of the final count.

Two days after Hurricane Laura’s landfall in 2020, the New York Times reported a “relatively low death toll of 14 people.” The final direct death toll reported by the National Hurricane Center was more than three times higher: 47. At least five deaths were reported from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 two days after it made landfall in Texas. The NHC eventually noted at least 68 direct deaths. Shortly after Hurricane Katrina made its second landfall in Mississippi in 2005, the state’s governor mentioned fewer than 100 deaths at a press briefing. The estimated direct death count in Mississippi was ultimately near 200, according to the NHC. The storm killed an estimated 1,500 people across four states.

Fortunately, some people initially reported missing by family or friends in a storm’s chaotic aftermath turn out to be OK.

“You may have people that are unaccounted for right now that will turn up fine later on,” said Kathleen Tierney, a research professor at the Institute of Behavioral Science at the University of Colorado Boulder. “It takes time, days, maybe in this case even weeks because there’s so much damage.”

