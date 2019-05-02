(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a terrorist attack on two New Zealand mosques has increased to 51 after a man injured in the shootings died overnight.

The 46-year-old man, who was a Turkish national, had been in a critical condition since the March 15 attack, police and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in statements on Friday. “We have all been hoping for the best however he has now succumbed to the injuries sustained in the shooting,” Ardern said. Nine others remain in hospital and all are in a stable condition, she said.

In the worst massacre in New Zealand’s modern history, a lone gunman attacked the mosques in the South Island city of Christchurch using modified semi-automatic weapons. A 28-year-old man was last month charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tracy Withers in Wellington at twithers@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Brockett at mbrockett1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.