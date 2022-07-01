(Bloomberg) -- At least 10 people have been killed after protests against military rule in Sudan continued for a second day on Friday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

Demonstrators gathered near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum and surrounds, said Mohamed Almutasim, a member of the resistance committee.

The demonstrations, which began Thursday on the anniversary of a 1989 coup that ended the rule of Sudan’s last elected civilian government, have also left more than 200 injured after security forces and protesters clashed, the police said in a statement.

The United Nations, African Union and regional bloc IGAD have condemned the use of violence against the protesters.

Anger has mounted in the nation since an Oct. 25 military seizure of power -- a move that triggered concern that a shift to civilian rule after the regime of President Omar Al-Bashir was in peril. More than 100 protesters have been killed since the coup in October.

Authorities, looking to quash the unrest, cut off internet services on Thursday. Significant disruptions were recorded on multiple providers across Sudan, cybersecurity company Surfshark said.

A call requesting comment from a military spokesman was unanswered.

The clampdown comes at a difficult time for Sudan, as the North African nation staggers from the effects of withheld foreign aid, spiraling commodity prices and throttled trade. The US, European Union and World Bank suspended billions of dollars in assistance due to the putsch that derailed Sudan’s fragile democratic transition.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.