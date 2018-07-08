(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from the historic rainfall in western Japan rose to 90 on Monday as rescuers stepped up efforts in areas hit by flooding and landslides that forced over 23,000 people into evacuation centers.

Companies including Mazda Motor Corp., Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. kept work halted at factories as power and water supply in wide parts of Hiroshima and Okayama have been cut off.

Authorities, who described the downpour as "historic", have lifted the heavy rain and flood warnings which were been in place since Thursday, and weather in most affected regions is expected to improve.

Nearly 60 people still remain unaccounted for, according to national broadcaster NHK. The death toll currently stood at 90, it said.

Below is a summary of reports on company outages:

Over 12,000 buildings in prefectures including Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime are without power, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Mazda will continue to halt operations at two of its factories through July 10, company spokeswoman Yukari Hara said

Daihatsu’s four plants in the region will remain shut Monday, according to a company spokesman Kota Nakaoji

Mitsubishi Heavy will continue to halt operations at three factories in Hiroshima on Monday due to water shortage, spokeswoman Miki Yanabe said

IHI Corp. has stopped its No. 2 Kure factory in Hiroshima due to a cut off in the water supply as well as its staff having difficulty coming to work

Lawson Inc. will keep 23 convenience stores in the affected regions closed, said company spokesman Ming Li. Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd also shut 17 of its shops, Takumi Yamaguchi, a spokesman for the company, said.

Panasonic halted production of video cameras at a plant in Okayama city, the Nikkei reported over the weekend. Officials could not be reached on Monday for comment.

Market reaction to the flooding was muted, with Japan’s Topix index rising 0.7 percent in trading Monday morning. Companies moving on the news included Raito Kogyo Co., which provides piling, waterproofing and piping engineering works and added as much as 4.8 percent, the biggest gain since November. Izumi Co., which operates shopping centers mainly in western Japan, fell as much as 3.7 percent.

--With assistance from Masatsugu Horie, Maiko Takahashi, Chisaki Watanabe, Kiyotaka Matsuda, Yuki Furukawa and Teo Chian Wei.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kazunori Takada in Tokyo at ktakada17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Otis Bilodeau at obilodeau@bloomberg.net, Gearoid Reidy

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.