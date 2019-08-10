(Bloomberg) -- At least 60 people were killed in Tanzania and more than 70 others were injured when a crashed road tanker laden with gasoline exploded as a crowd scooped up the fuel, the country’s presidency said.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the town of Morogoro, about 120 miles inland from the east African country’s coastal economic hub of Dar es Salaam, presidential spokesman Gerson Msigwa said in an emailed statement.

“I am saddened to hear so many of our fellow Tanzanians have lost their lives in this accident,” President John Magufuli was quoted as saying in the statement. “I wish quick recovery to those who have been hospitalized.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Ken Karuri in Dar es Salaam at kkaruri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net, Dulue Mbachu, John Deane

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.