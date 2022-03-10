(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from Covid-19 may be three times higher than official records suggest, according to a study that pointed to a lack of testing and unreliable mortality data to explain the discrepancy with official estimates.

As many as 18.2 million people probably died from Covid in the first two years of the pandemic, researchers found. “At the global level, this is quite the biggest mortality shock since the Spanish flu,” said Christopher J.L. Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, where the study was conducted.

Australia’s government urged citizens to get booster shots as cases climb again in New South Wales, fueled by the highly-infectious omicron BA.2 sub-variant. The National Cabinet will meet Friday to discuss a “winter preparedness plan” ahead of an expected surge in cases during the colder months.

Daily Cases Could Hit 370,000 in S. Korea (8:15 a.m. HK)

Omicron will probably peak in South Korea over the next 10 days and the number of daily confirmed cases may reach as high as 370,000, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in a meeting.

United Airlines Covid Leave Moot (7:46 a.m. HK)

An appeal challenging United Airlines’ decision to place employees on unpaid leave as a religious accommodation from its Covid-19 vaccination mandate should be dismissed as moot in light of changed public health conditions and company policies, the airline told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Japan Household Spending Falls (7:41 a.m. HK)

Japan’s household spending fell 1.2% in January from December, as consumers held back during the rapid spread of omicron and renewed restrictions on activity, adding to the risk that the economy will shrink this quarter.

Separately, the Japanese government will announce new benchmarks Friday for assessing whether to lift Covid-19 measures covering 18 prefectures including Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported without attribution.

The death toll from Covid-19 may be three times higher than official records suggest, according to a study that found stark differences across countries and regions.

As many as 18.2 million people probably died from Covid in the first two years of the pandemic, researchers found in the first peer-reviewed global estimate of excess deaths. They pointed to a lack of testing and unreliable mortality data to explain the discrepancy with official estimates of roughly 5.9 million deaths.

“At the global level, this is quite the biggest mortality shock since the Spanish flu,” said Christopher J.L. Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, where the study was conducted. Covid drove a 17% jump in deaths worldwide, he said in an interview. The flu pandemic that began in 1918 killed at least 50 million people.

Japan Considers Fourth Dose (7:20 a.m HK)

The Japanese government is considering administering a fourth vaccine dose as soon as this summer, Yomiuri reported, citing an unidentified senior official at the health ministry. People will need at least six months between their third vaccine to be eligible.

Australia Cases Climb With Sub-Variant (7:02 a.m. HK)

The Australian government urged citizens to get booster shots as daily case numbers climb again in New South Wales, fueled by the highly-infectious omicron BA.2 sub-variant. The country’s most populous state reported 14,034 daily cases Friday, up from 9,430 a week earlier.

The sub-variant is more transmissible but doesn’t appear to result in “more severe clinical outcomes” and the vaccine seems to be as effective as against the original omicron strain, Deputy Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett said.

“We don’t expect to see the cases that we saw in January,” she said.

Australia’s National Cabinet will meet Friday to discuss a “winter preparedness plan” ahead of an expected surge in cases during the colder months.

Covid Fraud Enforcement Task Force (5:50 a.m. HK)

The U.S. Justice Department said veteran prosecutor Kevin Chambers has been appointed director of its Covid-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force. Chambers will lead criminal and civil enforcement efforts to combat pandemic-related fraud.

