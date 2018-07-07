(Bloomberg) -- Flooding and landslides throughout western Japan have killed at least 54 people, forced thousands from their homes and halted operations at companies ranging from Panasonic Corp. to Amazon.com Inc.

The death toll from what’s described as “historical rainfall” doubled early Sunday from Saturday, with local television showing overflowing rivers, submerged vehicles, collapsed roads and homes crushed under landslides. More than 40 people were missing, while evacuation orders remained in place for 4.3 million people, according to Kyodo. The government maintained flood warnings on Sunday as rain continued to fall.

Panasonic halted production of video cameras at a plant in Okayama city, while Amazon stopped work at a distribution center in the prefecture, according to the Nikkei. NTT Docomo Inc. said cell reception in areas from Kyoto to Hiroshima was impacted, the newspaper reported.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. halted operations at its Okayama plant as it was unable to procure parts, while Daihatsu Motor Co., a mini-vehicle making unit of Toyota Motor Corp., said it had suspended production at two plants in Osaka and Kyoto for the same reason, Kyoto reported. On Saturday, Mazda Motor Corp. halted weekend production at a factory in Hiroshima, according to a company representative.

Separately, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chiba prefecture on Saturday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake shook buildings in Tokyo, but the government said there was no immediate danger of a tsunami and local media reported limited damage.

