(Bloomberg) -- The death toll rose to almost 60 two days after a powerful earthquake off Japan’s northwest coast, as aftershocks and the threat of heavy rain triggering landslides continued to hamper rescue operations.

Most of the 57 fatalities have been confirmed in Wajima and Suzu on the Noto Peninsula, according to public broadcaster NHK. A fire destroyed about 200 homes and shops in the center of Wajima, according to Kyodo News, wiping out a fish market that was a popular tourist attraction.

A further 22 people are seriously injured, according to the Ishikawa Prefecture website, while authorities are still seeking to confirm how many people remain missing. With access hampered due to blocked roads, the full extent of the damage remained unclear as of Wednesday morning, almost two days after the 7.6 magnitude tremor struck amid New Year’s Day celebrations.

Numerous families in the region spent the holiday in evacuation centers and hundreds of people lined up for fresh water after the quake knocked out services. A heavy rainfall warning was issued for Wajima on Wednesday, adding to the risk of further landslides.

Read more: JAL Flight 516 Was Cleared to Land Before Fiery Tokyo Crash (1)

The rescue and relief mission suffered a further devastating blow on Tuesday when an aircraft packed with emergency supplies caught fire after a runway collision at Haneda airport, killing five coastguard crew members.

About 35,000 homes in Ishikawa remained without power as of 6:40 am, according to the local utility, Hokuriku Electric Power.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.